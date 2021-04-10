Namsai MLA, APB&OCWWB chairman visit fire ravaged Senua Noksa village, distribute relief assistance

SENUA, 9 Apr: On behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom along with Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) Chairman Nyato Dukam visited the fire ravaged Senua Noksa village in Longding district on Friday and distributed financial assistance and relief materials to the fire victims.

Namchoom handed over cash assistance on behalf of the CM, besides Rs 7 lakhs from DCM Chowna Mein, Rs 5 lakhs from MP Tapir Gao, and Rs 1 lakh from the state BJP unit to the fire victims. He also offered Rs 2 lakhs out of pocket to the fire victims.

Commending the rehabilitation efforts of the district administration, Dukam urged the public to provide full support to the administration.

Longding CO Taya Yullu highlighted the plans and efforts of the district administration for early rehabilitation of the fire victims.

MLAs Tanpho Wangnaw and Gabriel D Wangsu and DC Bani Lego accompanied Dukam and Namchoom during their visit.

Meanwhile, a team of the Longding District Legal Services Authority, headed by its Secretary Epi Kapu visited Senua Noksa village and met with the fire victims and village elders. The team handed over relief materials to the village chief for the fire victims.

Kapu informed the village chief, the GB, panchayat leaders and the general public about the legal services authority, and apprised them of various schemes, especially the AP Victim Compensation Scheme. She assured the villagers of every possible help in her capacity.

The DLSA secretary also selected a villager to act as a paralegal volunteer and asked him to help the villagers in assessing their losses. (DIPRO)