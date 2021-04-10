Roing GHSS declared containment zone after 6 students and parent test Covid positive; KV reports 2 positive cases

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 9 Apr: The government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Lower Dibang Valley district has been declared as a containment zone after six students and a parent were found to be Covid-19 positive, out of 153 rapid antigen tests conducted on Thursday.

They are all reported to be primary contacts of an earlier positive case.

Two teachers of the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here also tested positive on Friday.

In merely two weeks, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has increased rapidly from 0 to 15, out of which three have recovered and tested negative for the virus.

With 12 active cases here as of Friday, the district administration has started implementing precautionary measures to stop further spread of the coronavirus.

Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo said, “Starting from Monday, Rs 500 will be fined for not wearing masks in public. Social distancing should be maintained and no spitting in public places. Shopkeepers have been asked not to entertain customers without masks.

Violators will be dealt with strictly.”

Expressing concern over the careless attitude of the citizens here, DMO Dr R Tatan said that the public should continue following the Covid-19 precautions and also come forward to get vaccinated.

Dr Tatan informed that, out of the 8,820 doses allotted to the district, only 3,471 have got vaccinated so far – 457 healthcare workers, 1,674 frontline workers and 1,340 citizens above the age of 45 years.

The DMO has directed the medical superintendent of the district hospital and the medical officers of all the CHCs and PHCs across the district to submit reports on vaccination of HCWs, including ASHAs, by the 11th of this month.

The health department and the administration are gearing up for celebrating ‘Vaccine Utsav’ from 11 to 14 April.