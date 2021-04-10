Taki inaugurates fish farm, raceways in Dorjeeling

DORJEELING, 9 Apr: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki on Friday inaugurated a trout fish farm and raceways in Dorjeeling village in Shi-Yomi district, in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona and the directors of the fisheries, agriculture, horticulture and veterinary departments.

While stating that Dorjeeling is endowed with “lots of potentials for the growth of agri, horti and allied sectors,” the minister, however, said that “development should not take place haphazardly and disturb the natural environment.”

“All my departmental officers are working hard to identify allied activities that can be taken up in the area as per existing climatic and other conditions,” Taki said.

Stating that pisciculture is one of the promising industries across the world, Taki, who also holds the fisheries portfolio, informed that his department is working to make Mechuka in Shi-Yomi “an exclusive place for trout farming.”

“Growth of trout will not only help in income generation for local people but also boost adventure tourism,” he said, and urged the youths of the area to “take up such sustainable activities for self-employment.”

Earlier, the minister along with the directors and HoDs of line departments visited the Lamang border post and interacted with the ITBP and army jawans there. (Speaker’s PR Cell)