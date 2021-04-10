Workers deserve respect for their sincerity, says Dukam

KANUBARI, 9 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Nyato Dukam said that “the workers are builders and they should be given respect for their sincerity and hard work.”

He said this while addressing an awareness campaign on the welfare activities of the board, here in Longding district on Friday.

“Everyone in the society is liable for respect but to get respect he/she should work and shoulder the responsibility as a dedicated and hardworking person. Therefore, it would be my humble appeal to every section of society to treat the workers from organized and unorganized sectors to work with devotion for the development of the state,” Dukam said.

He said he is travelling across the state to generate awareness about labourers’ rights and benefits.

Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom, who was also present, urged the labourers to get themselves registered with the board to get benefits.

“I was also associated with several labour welfare activities and have served as a district labour president. I can understand the problems being faced by the community, but every problem has a solution. All the workers have to get registered with the board to avail the benefits being provided,” he said.

Kanubari MLA GD Wangsu urged the HoDs to “coordinate with the labour community from organized and unorganized sectors.”

Kits and essential items were distributed among the participating labourers. CO Yowa Ania, AAPLU Longding district unit president Khojo Manham, secretary Pholem Wangnow, Longding registering in-charge Gotong Gangsa and other senior officers of Kanubari addressed the gathering.