DCM inaugurates bridge over Haju river

TEZU, 12 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a daylong visit to Lohit district on Monday inaugurated the steel composite bridge over the Haju river.

The 40 mtr long bridge was funded under the RIDG-XX and constructed by the PWD. The bridge is the only line of communication between Tezu and Bhekhuliang village during monsoon.

The DCM also inspected the Paya river floodplains to take stock of the developmental needs.

Later, he laid the foundation stone for upgrading the new building complex of the zonal general hospital here.

DMO Dr CL Manchay apprised the DCM of the grievances faced by the health department, like shortage of manpower and quarters at the zonal general hospital.

MLA Karikho Kri said that the Tezu hospital was established in the erstwhile Lohit district and still caters to four eastern districts of Arunachal: Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai, besides the nearby areas of Assam.

He urged the state government to transform the zonal general hospital into a specialized FRU.

The DCM assured to immediately release Rs 20 lakhs for repair and maintenance of hospital’s quarters. Highlighting the issue of opium cultivation and substance abuse in this part of eastern Arunachal, he asked all to learn from Mother’s Association, Aalo, to tackle the menace.

Mein stressed on the need to turn to alternative livelihood means like arecanut plantation, instead of opium.

Lohit DC Marge Sora, SP Ankit Singh, ZPM Balong Tindya and others were also present. (DIPRO)