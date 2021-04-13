Low fund absorption reason for fund lapse: DoNER secy

TAWANG, 12 Apr: DoNER Secretary Inderjit Singh has blamed low fund absorption capacity of the Northeast states due to which funds get lapsed.

He said that “projects which are supposed to be completed within two to three years period shouldn’t be kept lingering, but this shouldn’t mean that quality of the work is compromised.”

Singh said this during a review of the ongoing developmental works under the DoNER ministry.

He stressed on the need for special initiatives to expedite the completion of various projects in various districts of the NE states while maintaining good standard and quality.

The secretary also stressed the need to “identify the ministry concerned according to needs and projects,” and said the DoNER ministry would play an active role in getting those projects approved by the ministry.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar highlighted the strategic importance of the state and the need for improvement in air and digital connectivity. He also stressed on “provision of fund for quality control with projects sanctioned and online system of updating progress on schemes at the ministry level from the states.”

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok presented detailed information on the works under progress and proposed projects in Tawang district.

Earlier, the chief secretary inspected various ongoing projects in Tawang, including the CC pavement in the township, the proposed parking area in Old Market, and the proposed beautification site of the township, while Health Secretary P Parthiban launched the ‘vaccination festival’ at KDS District Hospital, inspected the under-construction IPD ward and interacted with health workers. (DIPRO)