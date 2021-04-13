‘Teachers, parents should instill confidence among students’

YACHULI, 12 Apr: “Teachers and parents should play a crucial role for instilling confidence among the students for achieving goals,” said Lower Subansiri district midday meal (MDM) coordinator Likha Kara.

He said this during a surprise visit to the government secondary school here on Monday. Kara said that government schools are not inferior to private schools in maintaining educational standards in spite of dilapidated infrastructures.

Interacting with the teachers and students, the coordinator said that the state government has allocated more funds in the budget for the education sector under the ‘Year of education’ initiative.

Kara, who along with BRC coordinator Chukhu Epa and others inspected the MDM kitchen shed of the school, urged the teachers to create awareness among the students on MDM programmes.