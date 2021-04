KHONSA, 12 Apr: Tirap DC Taro Mize launched the ‘vaccination festival’ at the general hospital here, and appealed to all to take the vaccination, informing that registration will have to be done at the nearest health centre with the help of Aadhaar card.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba, DMO Dr N Lowang, Medical Superintendent Dr Khogen Socia and others were present during the event. (DIPRO)