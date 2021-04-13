Training prog on conserving Bengal florican held

PASIGHAT, 12 Apr: Frontline staffers of Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS) here in East Siang district participated in a training programme on monitoring and conserving the rare and critically endangered bird Bengal florican.

The programme was organized by Mumbai-based Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), with support from ZSL EDGE, Segre Foundation and DEWS division, on 10 April.

The programme, which was attended by 25 frontline staffers of the sanctuary along with forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts, focused on monitoring and conserving the critically endangered Bengal florican in the sanctuary.

BNHS scientist Dr Biswajit Chakdar made an audiovisual presentation on “identification of the Bengal florican and protocol to monitor the bird.” He also spoke about the threats to the species in Northeast India.

DEWS has the highest population of the Bengal florican at one place in India. The short grasses of the sanctuary, which cover about 80 percent of the total area, are suitable for grassland obligate birds like the Bengal florican, informed scientists from the BNHS. (DIPRO)