Relief distributed to fire victims

LONGDING, 12 Apr: Immediate relief amounting to Rs 3,800 each has been disbursed to the five families whose houses were gutted in a fire accident that occurred in Wakka subdivision of Longding district on 11 April.

Five houses, including one government quarters and three shops were burnt to ashes and another four houses were partially damaged in the fire.

As per the report from the Wakka CO, the fire started from the house of one Manoj Rai, a shopkeeper, due to an electric short-circuit.

The fire was doused with help from the Assam Rifles regiment stationed in Wakka, at around 8:30 pm. No death has been reported. Those who were injured received medical care and are reported to be in stable condition. (DIPRO)