BJP celebrates Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: The state BJP celebrated the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar at its party headquarter here on Wednesday.

A good number of party leaders, including former MLA Karya Bagang and senior party leader Techi Necha paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar on the occasion.

Highlighting the life and activities of Ambedkar, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said Ambedkar was a social reformer and was vocal for the rights of the Dalits and the downtrodden. “His noble works will always inspire the youths of the country,” Wahge said.

He further appealed to the party workers to prepare themselves to fight against the second wave of Covid-19 and create awareness about the need to follow the Covid-19 SOPs and getting Covid-19 vaccine.

Our correspondent adds: The Upper Subansiri district BJP unit organized cleanliness drives in different locations of Daporijo township to mark the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Participating in the drive, MLA Taniya Soki urged the town’s dwellers to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic for a disease-free life.

He also asked the youths to do their best to ensure the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the rural areas.

Besides the MLA, BJP workers and members of Clean and Green Subansiri took part in the drive.

They cleaned the drainage system and cleared wild shrubs from the township, including at the high secondary school ground.