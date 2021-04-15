Dr Buru Kapa no more

ITANAGAR, Apr 14: Dr Buru Kapa, general surgeon at Gyati Taka General Hospital in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro died in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Dr Kapa.

In a condolence message, state IMA president Dr Lobsang Tsetim and secretary Dr Jego said, “Dr Buru Kapa’s untimely demise has shocked the entire doctor’s community of the state. The state has lost a very young and excellent surgeon. His contribution to the state in the field of surgery and patient care will always be remembered.”

The state unit of the IMA extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.