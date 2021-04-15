Central team visits U/Subansiri to assess feasibility of tourism schemes

[Karda Natam]

DUMPORIJO, 14 Apr: An expert team of the central government along with Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui and officers from the state’s tourism department visited different locations of Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday to ascertain the feasibility of implementing tourism schemes of the central government in the district.

The team, headed by Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) additional chief scientist Prabhakaran Sati and WAPCOS principal architect Ravi Kumar visited a site near Kuporijo village to assess the viability of setting up a golf course.

The team, which was also accompanied by Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng and Itanagar Capital Region TDO Leena Perme, visited the Subansiri river’s bank, where some upcoming central schemes like development of a cafeteria, a ropeway and river rafting are supposed to start.

Prabhakaran Sati informed that the central team is visiting many places of the country to verify the feasibility of tourism schemes’ implementation.

Sati further said that there are certain norms and guidelines which need to be followed before recommendation of tourism schemes for further proceedings.