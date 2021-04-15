Capital Complex Dree Badminton Tournament concludes

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: The first Capital Complex Dree Badminton Tournament, organized by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC)-2021, concluded at the Dree ground multi-activity stadium near here on 13 April.

Kalung Takhii and Koj Tajang were the winner and runner-up in the men’s singles open category.

In the veteran singles, Bamin Koyang won the title, beating Nending Omo in the final.

Nending Omo pairing with Mudo Ado won the doubles title in the veteran category. Tadu Takha and Bamin Koyang were the runners-up in this category.

Koj Tajang and Danyi Tayang won the men’s open doubles title, beating the duo of Tamo Tagia and Mudo Ado in the final.

The CCDFC-2021 tied up with the Apatani Badminton Association to conduct the event.

Attending the closing ceremony, Tanw Supun Dukun general secretary Prof Pura Guth Tago advised the participants to remain physically active by engaging themselves in sports activity. He also advised the members to be disciplined and observe the Covid-19 SOPs. He motivated the participants to continue to play, so that they can explore more opportunities in the future in the field of sports.

Later, prize money along with trophies and certificates were distributed to the participants by Prof Tago, CCDFC-2021 chairman Millo Pushang and general secretary Taniyang Tatung.

Earlier, on 10 April, the inaugural ceremony of the tournament was attended by Dree Ground Management Committee chairman Kuru Sera.

More than 60 players participated in the tournament.