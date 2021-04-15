Union submits memorandum to CM

ZIRO, 14 Apr: The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) placed a four-point memorandum before Chief Minister Pema Khandu during his visit here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The demands include posting of sufficient teachers and development of infrastructure of schools in Ziro; provision of adequate manpower at Gyati Takka General Hospital, especially an anaesthetist; making the government polytechnic here functional; constructing a multipurpose indoor stadium with gallery at Danyi Kuniya GHSS; and upgrading the playgrounds of all the schools in Ziro.

In its memorandum, the ASU stated that the government higher secondary school in Hija, where science and commerce streams were started in 2009, is on the verge of becoming defunct due to insufficient teaching staffers and other requirements.

Stating that the government polytechnic college remains a non-starter due to lack of required infrastructure, the union urged the CM to provide sufficient fund to make the institute functional. It said the polytechnic was supposed to be completed in 2017.

The union said that, though Gyati Taka District Hospital has enough specialist doctors, they are unable to render services to their fullest due to the absence of an anaesthetist.