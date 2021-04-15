Dukam urges trade unions leaders to work for workers

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Nyato Dukam has called upon the leaders of different trade unions to maintain unity and work together for the welfare of the workers of the state.

Addressing a coordination meeting with several trade unions leaders of the state, Dukam said union leaders should focus on the future plans for the wellbeing of the worker community and forget whatever happened in the past.

“I have been given the responsibility of board chairman and am giving priority to the welfare of the worker community,” Dukam said.