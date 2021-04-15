Gov, CM greet people on Longte and Bohag Bihu

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in separate messages on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasions of Longte Yullo and Bohag Bihu.

In his message, the governor said Longte festival emphasizes the wellness of human beings and the fertility and multiplication of animals and livestock. “Longte is also for the invocation of benevolent spirits for peace, prosperity, and progress of mankind,” he said.

Rongali or Bohag Bihu is the most important of the three Bihus celebrated in Assam. The festival marks the beginning of the Assamese new year.

The governor expressed hope that the sanctity of the traditions of the Nyishi people and the festivity of Bohag Bihu would herald a happy and prosperous year ahead.

“May these festivals of our Nyishi brethren and the Assamese community bring goodwill and prosperity for all,” the governor said, and appealed to all the citizens of the state to observe the precautions against Covid-19.

Khandu in his message said that Longte Yullo – one of the oldest festivals of the Nyishi tribe – is a unique festival with neither ritual sacrificing nor any ritual chanting, unlike other indigenous festivals of the state.

“On this joyous occasion, let us pray for health and prosperity of all while welcoming the onset of spring season with traditional gaiety and devoutness,” he said.

Extending warm greeting to the people of the Assamese community on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, Khandu said: “May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; Heartiest Bihu wishes to my Assamese brothers and sisters!”

Given the surging Covid cases in the country, the chief minister solemnly appealed to all to celebrate the festivals with health and safety protocols in place. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)