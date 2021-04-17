1st annual Jarbom Gamlin memorial lecture series held

JOTE, 16 Apr: Commemorating the 60th birth anniversary of former chief minister late Jarbom Gamlin, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College organized the first annual Jarbom Gamlin memorial lecture series here on Friday.

Attending the programme, Education Minister Taba Tedir recalled the contributions of Gamlin in shaping legal education in the state.

Commending the institute for initiating the lecture series, the minister expressed confidence that the lecture series would motivate the students through academic discourse.

Tedir focused on the opportunities to be explored through legal education, and dwelt on how the institute has a huge potential “in developing areas like intellectual property rights, arbitration and conciliation and other emerging areas.”

The minister also inaugurated the commemorative plaque of late Jarbom Gamlin in the presence of dignitaries, faculty members and staff of the college.

Retired major general Jarken Gamlin delivered a talk on the ‘Role of military in nation-building’. He highlighted the significance and valour of being a member of the military.

He focused on the notion of developing a sense of nationalism in each individual. “The pledge of safety, honour and welfare of the country is the bedrock of true military leadership, which makes it different from all other professions,” he said.

In his concluding remark, he stated that the military has stood the test of time and has consistently upheld and protected the nation’s constitution with unflinching loyalty.

RGU Mass Communication HoD Moji Riba highlighted the life and achievements of late Jarbom Gamlin before the audience.

Earlier, the college’s Principal (in-charge) Mizum Nyodu stated that the lecture series “intends to inculcate a holistic and multidisciplinary approach in understanding law from various range of perspective.”

“It would be conducted every year,” Nyodu said.

The student representatives of the college submitted a memorandum to the education minister and appealed for redress of grievances like appointment of staffers, permanent solution to water crisis in the campus, an ICT-enabled library with electronic journals, construction of a library building, etc.

The college’s magazine was also released by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Among others, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali and former APSCW chairperson Jarjum Ete attended the programme.