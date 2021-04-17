Art exhibition underway

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: An art exhibition to mark the World Art Day is being organized by the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts (AAFA) in collaboration with the state legislative assembly here. The weeklong event started on 15 April and will end on 18 April.

Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the exhibition.

On Friday, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona visited the exhibition and commended the AAFA for organizing the art exhibition “to facilitate platforms for artists of the state to showcase their talents.”

AAFA president Gyamar Nanam and vice president Jene Hai while showing the speaker around the exhibition briefed him on every painting and artwork.

Highlighting the objective of the art exhibition and other aspects of the AAFA, Nanam and Hai thanked the speaker and the entire assembly for the platform given to them.