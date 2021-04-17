Covid-19: Gov calls for effective implementation of testing and treatment strategy

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Governor BD Mishra called for implementing the five-pronged strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination with renewed vigour to fight the coronavirus.

Interacting with students and faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) through the virtual mode on Friday, the governor said that the fight against the coronavirus must be turned into a mass movement.

“A sustainable Covid management must be in place,” he said, and urged the people to unite to fight the virus.

He said that the students and faculty members of the institutes of higher studies have a big role to play and their involvement is paramount in the fight against the coronavirus.

The governor suggested to them to motivate the people to get vaccinated and follow precautions such as wearing facemasks, washing hands frequently and observing social distancing.

He urged all the participants to assist in setting up micro containment zones on their own to curb the spread of the disease. He emphasized on effective implementation of containment measures, besides stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places witnessing a high surge to curb the infections.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, 1st Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion Commanding Officer Col Kushal Kar Deolali, students and faculty members of RGU along with NCC cadets participated in the webinar. (Raj Bhavan)