Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’ to meet high demand amid surge in Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI, 18 Apr: The railways will run ‘Oxygen Express’ over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof.

Empty tankers will begin their journey from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai on Monday to load liquid medical oxygen from Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments had earlier approached the railways ministry to explore whether liquid medical oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network, they said.

On the receipt of the request from the two states, the railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of liquid medical oxygen. It has to be transported through roll-on-roll-off service with road tankers placed on flat wagons.

“Since the first empty tankers will move on 19 April, we hope to begin operations of Oxygen Express over the next few days. We would be able to send oxygen wherever there is such demand. A green corridor is being created for fast movement of Oxygen Express trains,” an official said. (PTI)