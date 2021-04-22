Former DC arrested

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: Former deputy commissioner of East Siang, Tamio Tatak has reportedly been arrested in connection with the railways compensation issue.

He is reported to be in custody of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) for a case pertaining to the railways land compensation, Phase-I in East Siang.

The compensation amount for railways is well above Rs 100 crore.

SP SIC, Dr Hemant Tiwari said that the DC is in custody.

“This matter pertains to the irregularities committed during the entire process of land acquisition (fixation of land value & disbursement of the compensation) for construction of the ‘Ruksin-Pasighat’ segment of Broad Gauge Railway line from Murkongselek (Assam) to Pasighat,” informed the SP.

Tatak was posted as DC East Siang when the disbursement was done in 2017.

More details are awaited.