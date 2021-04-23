Govt officers ordered to remain at places of posting

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 22 Apr: Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori has issued an order notifying all government officers and officials of the district to be at their places of posting or else face strict legal action under the CCS Rules.

In his order, the DC stated that “many government officials are reportedly absent from their outposts, especially in Kudoka ADC block, and engineers from the engineering department under Siyum circle, which had been informed by the Nalo Bango ZPM.”

According to the complaint from the ZPM, most of the officers, including engineers, are staying in Daporijo, “which is hampering the administration and creating obstacle to public in their official works.”

The public have also expressed deep resentment over the absence of officials from their places of posting for many years now.

“If any officers hereinafter without any prior permission found absent from their respective headquarters, subsequently, irrespective to any department, legal action will be taken against that officers,” the DC stated in the order.