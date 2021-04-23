Selection trials for admission to KIC held

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: Seventy-three aspirants of various age groups participated in the selection trials for inducting players in archery, football and Taekwondo disciplines, held here in East Siang district from 21 to 22 April.

The trials were held for admission in the Khelo India Centre (KIC). Aspirants from in and around Pasighat participated in the highly competitive trials.

Another round of selection will be conducted in the coming days to fill up the remaining seats in the centre.

The selection trial was organized by the sports directorate in collaboration with the district administration and the principal of the Independent Golden Jubilee School, where the KIC is located.