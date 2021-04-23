Tuki asks edn dept to introspect on poor performance of schools

YUPIA, 22 Apr: Expressing concern over the poor performance of the students in the last CBSE exams in Papum Pare district, former chief minister Nabam Tuki said “it is a matter of great concern and serious introspection is needed in the education department of the district to check the reason behind such dismal performance.”

He was speaking during a district level coordination meeting of the education department convened here on Thursday to discuss measures to improve education in the schools in the district and set up parameters to improve the structural and infrastructure problems.

Tuki suggested to the education department to formulate a comprehensive plan and policy pertaining to problems and requirements of the various schools in the district to place it before the government.

He emphasized on the need for teamwork from all fronts for overall development of the district, and advised the new PRI leaders to apply innovative ideas to contribute to the welfare of the people of the district, especially in the field of education.

Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu underscored the need for a pragmatic approach towards improving infrastructures, rationalizing teachers’ transfer and posting, and having provisions to mitigate the shortage of subject teachers.

He exhorted the PRI leaders to be proactive by conducting meetings with all stakeholders “to understand the ground realities and grievances of the schools functioning in their jurisdictions.” He also appealed to them to create awareness among their fellow citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and extend support to the local administration, health workers and frontline workers who are in the field to fight against the second wave of Covid-19. He also asked them to get themselves vaccinated and motivate others to do so.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara said that “we need to retrospect and find meaningful solution to the problems.” He suggested to the PRI leaders to actively coordinate with all stakeholders in their respective circles to assess the ground reality. He also reiterated the need for “demarcation of jurisdictions circle-wise,” and requested the DC to notify the same.

ZPC Chukhu Bablu requested the two legislators to “give assistance from their MLADS for school development.” He also raised the issue of teachers engaged in administrative jobs.

The ZPMs present at the meeting also expressed their opinions on the revival of hostels for girls and boys, quarters for teachers, shortage of subject teachers, land encroachment, and stipends for students.

Earlier, DDSE TT Tara highlighted the problems related to school building, hostels, teachers’ quarters and boundary walls, transfer and posting of teachers, merging of low enrollment schools, revival of boarder system, especially in higher secondary and secondary levels, adoption of schools, issues related to early child care and education, provision of water and electricity, and infrastructures of closed-down schools. (DIPRO)