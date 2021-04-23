IMC issues SOPs for officers, staff; mayor tests Covid-19 positive

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu has issued an order directing the officers and staff of the IMC to compulsorily wear masks.

The IMC has also directed its officers/officials and staffers to get vaccinated, and said visitors not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the office of the IMC.

“All other SOPs and Covid-19 protocols notified by the government from time to time shall be complied with strictly,” the order read.

Meanwhile, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am detected positive test for Covid-19, under doctors supervision. I request all those who have come in contact recently to be observant and please get tested,” Phassang twitted on Thursday.