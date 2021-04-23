NCCR member calls for spreading child rights literacy

ZIRO, 22 Apr: “Convergence of all the departments dealing with protection of child rights is the need of the hour to spread child rights literacy among various sections of the society, and to promote awareness on the safeguards available for protection of these rights,” said National Commission on Child Rights (NCCR) member Taba Rosy while reviewing the activities of the child protection units, the child welfare committees (CWC), children care institutes and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Lower Subansiri district recently.

Expressing dismay over “the complacency of the CWS and the WCD department in functionalizing the CWCs to their potential,” she urged the departments to “reconstitute the bodies with members who would actually work at the ground level for the welfare of children.”

She also suggested constituting a district task force for child labour, and emphasized on putting up notices in all hotels and dhabas against child labour.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Domo Padu dwelt on the functions of the JJB. He also urged the NCCR member to flag the need for an observation room/juvenile home in Ziro with the government of India.

“The lack of juvenile home distorts and delays juvenile justice and deprives the juveniles of proper counselling,” he added.

Stressing on the need for timely submission of chargesheets in juvenile cases, he urged the police department to ensure that chargesheets are filed on time.

He further suggested holding regular sittings between the CWC, the JJB and district child protection unit (DCPU) for better coordination and implementation of juvenile justice.

DDSE Tabia Chobin spoke about the major provisions under the RTE Act, 2009, while ASI Pansom Mirip dwelt on the special juvenile police unit.

Hibu Usha made a presentation on the functions and achievements of the DCPU, and DRCHO (in-charge) Dr Radhe Anku spoke about the special provisions for children under the NRHM.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang, ADC Millo Kojin, HoDs, officials of the ICDS, PRI members, ASHAs and anganwadi workers attended the programme.