Arunachal allots Rs 65 cr for Covid-19 vaccine, announces free vaccination for those between 18 and 44 years

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The state cabinet has approved placing an order for four lakh Covishield vaccines and allotting an additional amount of Rs 65 crores to vaccinate persons between 18 and 44 years of age.

This budget allocation will be above the budget allocation for the health department.

The cabinet has also decided that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be vaccinated free of cost.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday to review the Covid-19 status and vaccination coverage, and to decide on vaccination of citizens between 18 and 44 years of age.

The cabinet also directed the health department to facilitate registration of all people above 18 years of age in the state. (CM’s PR Cell)