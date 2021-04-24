134 Covid cases recorded on Friday

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Arunachal recorded 134 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with 18 critical patients currently admitted in the dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH).

As per the health department’s bulletin, the Chimpu DCH has 17 patients and the Pasighat DCH has one. Six people are also admitted in the district Covid health centres across the state.

Of the total 134 cases reported on Friday, 38 are symptomatic.

Lower Dibang Valley recorded the highest number of 38 positive cases – 34 of them Jharkhand-returnee GREF labourers – while four others were reported from the flu clinic at the district hospital in Roing.

The Itanagar capital region recorded 37 cases, and West Kameng reported 18 Covid positive cases.

In the meantime, 61 people were also declared recovered or discharged.

The number of active cases currently stands at 453. (See full bulletin)