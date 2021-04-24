BPCL opens fuel depot in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 23 Apr: A petrol and diesel outlet of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) was inaugurated here in East Siang district on Friday.

The BPCL’s sales manager for NE region, AY Shyam, who opened the fuel depot, expressed hope that the fuel pump would cater to the needs of the customers of the boundary area.

This is the second oil pump in the Ruksin portion of the Assam-Arunachal boundary.

The consumers of Assam’s Jonai subdivision mostly depend on petrol depots in Arunachal as there is no depot in the greater area.

Shyam informed that the BPCL is operating petrol depots in almost all the districts of Arunachal.

Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom suggested to the depot owner to abide by the rules and standards and provide service to the customers’ satisfaction.

The depot’s proprietor Kalom Darang, Urban Development Chief Engineer Tarin Darang, social activist Omir Tatin, and panchayat and public leaders of the area attended the opening ceremony.