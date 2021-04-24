Campaign against drug menace launched, cannabis destroyed

YAZALI, 23 Apr: In view of the large-scale and uncontrolled growth of cannabis in many parts of Lower Subansiri district, the district administration launched an ‘awareness on drug menace-cum-cannabis destruction campaign’ here on Friday.

Guided by Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Takhe Rinyo, a large number of people, including government officers, SHG members, students and PRI members, participated in the campaign and destroyed wild cannabis from the Potin trijunction to Yazali township area.

Rinyo called for “a mass movement against the drug menace,” and advised all the panchayat bodies to adopt a resolution to destroy cannabis growing in their respective jurisdictions.

Informing that the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the state has created a hurdle in carrying out awareness programmes, she asked everyone to “remain on high alert to suspicious activities around them and report it to the police and administration immediately.”

Rinyo informed that three drug peddlers have already been arrested from different locations in Ziro.

She informed that the motive behind the mass awareness campaign “is to highlight to the common masses about the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the menace of cannabis.” (DIPRO)