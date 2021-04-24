Two employees of AUS test Covid-19 positive

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, 23 Apr: Two employees of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here tested Covid-19 positive on Friday.

Sources informed that one is a teacher and the other is a labourer engaged in the institute’s premises.

Following the detection of the positive cases, the university authorities issued an order on Friday, advising all the individuals (staff and students) who have come in direct contact with the two positive persons to undergo self-quarantine with immediate effect for the next four days.

Employees and students experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection have also been advised to get screened for Covid-19.

“Persons found positive in such tests should prevent any sort of contact with others and undergo self-isolation for 14 days. Post-isolation, such individuals should get tested for Covid-19 again,” AUS vice chancellor Prof B Mohan instructed.