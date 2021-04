BASAR, 23 Apr: Thirteen LPG cylinders with stoves under Poshan Abhiyan 2020-21 were distributed to anganwadi workers (AWW) of the ICDS project here in Leparada district on Friday in the presence of MLA Gokar Basar and BDO P Karlo Lendo. Basar suggested to the AWWs to make judicious use of the cooking gas. CDPO Moli Nyodu also spoke.