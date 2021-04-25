Gollo wins first Pedal2Pakke cross-country cycling race

PAKKE-KESSANG, 24 Apr: Joseph Gollo won the first edition of the Pedal2Pakke cross-country cycling marathon on Saturday.

The 22-year-old cyclist from Papum Pare district clocked 4 hours, 55 minutes and 25 seconds to cover 124 kms.

Assam’s Innus Ali came in the second place with a timing of 4 hours, 56 minutes and 45 seconds, followed by Tajum Dere of Shi-Yomi in the third position. Dere took 4 hours, 59 minutes and 22 seconds to complete the race.

Vitthal Bhosale from Maharashtra, Ahonda Menjo and Geyok Panyang secured the next positions.

The prizes to the winners, including the 4th and 5th place finishers and the most promising cyclist, will be awarded on Sunday.

Originally, 30 cyclists were to take part in the event, but a few of them withdrew in the last minute.

The first-of-its-kind event was organized by the tourism department in collaboration with the Itanagar Cycling Meet. Local MLA Biyuram Wahge had flagged-off the race on Saturday morning from the Yupia trijunction.

Wahge thanked the department, the organizers and the participants for choosing Pakke-Kessang as the destination for the event, and expressed hope that the event would help promote tourism in the area.

Wahge also said that people must encourage each other to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The motive of the event was to promote a specific type of tourism,” said the district’s Tourism Information Officer Hilot Mugli.

“I want people to view Pakke-Kessang as a healthy destination. Its greenery, climate and landscape have a calming effect, and that should be encouraged,” Mugli said.