2nd phase of prog on engg application concludes

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The second phase of the weeklong refresher programme on ‘Engineering applications of optimization’ concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here on Saturday.

The programme was sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Indian Society for Technical Education, and organized by the RGGP’s automobile engineering department.

During the valedictory function, the AICTE’s Eastern Region Project Officer Dr Bhupendra Goswami said the AICTE has come up with numerous schemes for the benefit of faculty members and students. “The teaching fraternity of the engineering and diploma colleges in NE region has to explore more and get benefitted from various schemes of AICTE,” he said.

Participants comprising faculty members and research scholars from various engineering and diploma institutions across the country attended the virtual training programme.