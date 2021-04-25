Reading promotion workshop held

MEDO, 24 Apr: A three-day ‘reading promotion workshop’ was held for the senior students of the government secondary school here in Lohit district by senior reader-activists of the Medo Youth Library, Wakro-based APNE Library, and Tezu-based Bamboosa Library from 22 to 24 April.

The workshop included sessions in book reading, reading theatre and poetry recitation for students of Classes 9 and 10.

Addressing the participants and the library volunteers, the school’s acting Headmistress Saroj Singh lauded the library activists “for their enthusiastic contribution to improve the learning environment of the youth of Wakro circle.”

APNE Library mentor Manisha Halai outlined the growth of the youth library movement, along with the all-round personality development of the volunteers, and appealed to the students to make the best use of their two months’ vacation, starting from 26 April, by regularly visiting the Medo Youth Library.

Participating in the ‘reading-demonstration session’ of the workshop, Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator S Mundayoor outlined how “spirited and focussed reading habit moulded a mere Class 10 student to emerge as the most respected philosopher scholar of independent India: Swami Ranaganathananda ji Maharaj, the 13th president of the Sri Ramakrishna Math & Mission.”

Pointing out that Swami Ranganathananda was well-known for setting up several excellent free public libraries for the benefit of the youths, Mundayoor appealed to the students to “read a wide range of books to build up strong language skills” by the time they enter college.

The workshop was conducted by Banika Kri and Nishanlu Kri of the Medo Library, Jeenamsi Ngadong of the APNE Library, and Raodong Singpho of Bamboosa Library.