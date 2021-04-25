NRCY celebrates World Veterinary Day

DIRANG, 24 Apr: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district conducted an ‘awareness-cum-training programme’ on ‘Care and management of livestock during pandemic situation’ to mark the celebration of the World Veterinary Day at Lubrang village in Dirang circle on Saturday.

NRCY scientists Drs Joken Bam and K Mepfhuo and STO Dr Mokhtar Hussain gave practical demonstrations on care and management of livestock during the pandemic situation.

The 35 livestock farmers who attended the programme were also informed about the common diseases prevalent in the area and the precautionary measures that can be taken to manage diseases, like regular deworming, vaccination and early reporting of any disease.

During the programme, 20 yaks were vaccinated and facemasks, handwash and essential veterinary medicines were also distributed among the tribal livestock farmers.