Gov, CM greet people on Moh Mol and Gumkum Gumpa

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Moh Mol festival of the Tangsa community and Gumkum Gumpa festival of the Puroik community.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivals of both the communities would herald a year of prosperity for all and promote amity among various communities of the state.

“Festivals are part and parcel of all the communities. It is a means to protect, promote and carry forward the traditions and cultural heritage,” the governor said in his message.

At the same time, he appealed to the citizens of the state to take all precautions against Covid-19 and make full effort to check further spread of the virus.

The chief minister in his message offered prayers for a prosperous harvest season, and for wealth and longevity of the Tangsa community.

Khandu also prayed for the departed souls as per the tradition of Moh Mol, and expressed gratitude to them for passing on the rich cultural heritage of the Tangsas to the next generation.

In another message, the CM congratulated the Puroik community for celebrating Gumkum Gumpa with fanfare centrally since 1979 in April every year.

Khandu reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to ensure uplift and welfare of every community of the state.

“On Gumkum Gumpa, I reassure that no matter how large or small a community is, the government will equally treat all and see to it that the fruits of development are equitably distributed to each community, each tribe and each district,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)