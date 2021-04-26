Hundreds pay last respects to DJ Bom

ITANAGAR, Apr 25: Hundreds of people from all walks of life on Sunday took part in a candlelight vigil here to pay their last respects to Bom Tayeng, the first turntablist from the state, who passed away on 19 April in a car accident.

Popularly known as DJ Bom, Tayeng along with one of his friends, Jhon Megu, was travelling towards Namsai when their car met with an accident near Dambuk.

While Tayeng died on the spot, Megu succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The candlelight vigil at the Waii International Hotel

was organized by Dream for United Arunachal (DUA).

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families of the departed souls, DUA convener Passang Dorjee said that “in Bom’s demise, the state has lost a gem of a person who gained popularity among the youths and also represented the state in various platforms.”

He said DJ’ing in the state was very new for everyone when Bom came around and made it popular among the youths.

“Where many people see DJ’ing as an unconstructive profession, I, on the other hand, have witnessed that it has created huge employment opportunities for those interested in the state,” Dorjee said.

Kiogi Gida Gagung, one of the first apprentices of DJ Bom, described the demise of Tayeng as a great loss for the state, especially for those who were following his path.

“Besides being a good teacher, he was also a good friend and more of a family to me,” Gagung said, adding that his (Tayeng’s) dream to represent the state on the global platform remains unfulfilled because of his demise.

Tayeng had a huge fan following in the state as well in the entire Northeast.