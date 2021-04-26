DC advises people to stay indoors, get vaccinated

TEZU, 25 Apr: Lohit DC Marge Sora advised the people to not venture out of their homes unnecessarily, and to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The DC, accompanied by SP Ankit Kumar Singh and other officials on Sunday visited the marketplaces and interacted with the general public and the vendors of the APMC market here to enlighten them on the latest Covid standard operating procedures.

“The medical department, the police and the district administration are always there to help the public in need, but they

should not venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary,” Sora said.

While distributing masks to the women vendors at the weekly market, the DC advised them to follow the health guidelines.

The SP advised the business community to avoid travelling to Assam till the situation improves. He said the second wave of the pandemic is more severe than the first.

“Resources are scarce and one should avoid falling prey (to the virus) unnecessarily,” the SP said. He also advocated double masking to protect oneself from contracting the virus.

The IPR department conducted IEC activities to create awareness on the current Covid situation. (DIPRO)