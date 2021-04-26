Joint efforts needed against drug menace

The arrest of two drug peddlers along with a large cache of suspected heroin (199.66 grams) on 23 April from Karsingsa by the capital police is just the tip of the iceberg. There are several other such interstate gangs who operate in the capital region and across the state. The drug cartels have made deep inroads and with each passing years, business is growing. It is alleged that several people, including government officials, are involved in this business. They use various routes, including road, river and mountain to ferry drugs into the state.

Today, drug addiction is the biggest threat to the future of Arunachal. Many youths are into drug addiction. This is leading to increase in crimes too. The addicts often end up in the criminal world to fund their addiction. So many families are in distress due to addiction problem. Unfortunately, Arunachal does not have proper de-addiction centres, which further complicates the matter. Not many get a second chance to redeem themselves. The state police, especially in the districts located along the Assam-Arunachal boundary, should work out a plan with their Assam counterpart to tackle the drug peddlers. The increased cooperation will definitely help to stop the free flow of drugs from Assam into Arunachal. Majority of drugs comes to the state through Assam. Therefore, if the Assam and Arunachal police make joint efforts, it will bear more fruits.