Panchayati Raj Day celebrated

BOLENG, 25 Apr: National Panchayati Raj Day was celebrated at the Siang deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on 25 April.

The celebration started with an address by union Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through videoconference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the participants through videoconference and declared the names of the best gram panchayats and zilla parishads all over the country. Much to the joy and pride of Siang district, the Siang zilla parishad and the Parong-I gram panchayat were awarded the ZP and GP awards on panchayat shasaktikaran.

The certificates were handed over by Siang DC Rajeev Takuk to CPZP Oshi Pabin Mibang and Parong-I CPGP Tarin Tali. (DIPRO)