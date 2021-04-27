LDV reports fresh 46 Covid-19+ve cases on Monday; 168 test positive in state

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 26 Apr: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has surpassed all its previous figures with 46 new Covid-19 positive cases detected in a single day on Monday.

Out of 254 tests conducted in the district on Monday, 46 people aged between 6 and 60 years were detected as being Corona positive, their conditions ranging from mildly symptomatic to asymptomatic.

According to medical reports, they have all been put under home isolation with further monitoring and contact tracing under process.

What makes the situation more frightening is that these positives belong to various parts of the district – the main market area, Mayu-II, Cheta-I, Cheta-II, Midland, Agamgite, New Colony, Dambuk, Jia, ITI Roing, NHPC, HDFC Bank, Roing jail, GREF, as well as remote Hunli.

Moreover, more than 80 percent of these positives have no travel history, implying serious community/local transmission.

Taking note of the current situation, LDV DC KN Damo said that he is “planning to submit a proposal to the government for declaration of a 10-day lockdown in Roing town and its outskirts, in order to break the chain.”

He further said that the people will be given time to stock up on essential items before the lockdown, “but a lockdown is necessary at the moment to bring the Corona situation under control.”

DMO Dr R Tatan appealed to the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Speaking on the complaints of overcrowding at the district hospital, Dr Tatan advised people who want to get tested for the virus, as well as people who want to take the vaccine, to also avail the services at the CHCs and PHCs in the villages, if possible, to avoid “intentional overcrowding.”

“Social distancing should be maintained at any cost,” he said.

In just a month, the number of Corona cases in LDV has jumped from zero to 187 as of Monday.

In the meantime, the state recorded 168 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 724.

Of the 168 cases, 36 are symptomatic.

Lower Dibang Valley, which detected the highest number of 46 cases, also reported the highest number of 28 primary contacts.

Other districts are yet to record primary contacts.

The Itanagar capital region reported 44 fresh cases of Covid-19, followed by 11 cases each in Papum Pare and Pakke-Kessang.

Twenty-five people were also declared recovered or discharged on the day.

The number of critical patients in the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu has reduced since Sunday from 20 to 18 on Monday. Three patients are still admitted in the Pasighat DCH.

Eight patients are currently admitted in the district Covid health centres.