ICR DC tests Covid-19+ve, requests people to get vaccinated

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, has appealed to the public to come forward and get vaccinated.

Dulom, who is currently admitted in the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu, informed this daily that he tested positive through RT-PCR test on Monday and was admitted as he is mildly symptomatic.

“I have taken both doses (of vaccination) and hence I am doing comparatively better than other patients who were not vaccinated at all. I had taken my last dose on 24 April,” he informed.

Asking all those who came in contact with him in the past week or so to get tested, the DC advised everyone to follow the Covid SOPs and to stay safe for the sake of their families.

While the DC recovers, the chief secretary has ordered LM Special Secretary Talo Potom to temporarily look after the charges of the ICR deputy commissioner.