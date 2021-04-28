Engineer’s death mourned

RUPA, 27 Apr: The West Kameng district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has mourned the demise of Nafra APPWD subdivision assistant engineer Pema Dorjee Thungon, who passed away at the age of 55 years. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

Describing Thungon as a “sincere, honest and dedicated engineer of the state and

member of APESA,” the APESA unit offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Born in Shergaon village in West Kameng district, Thungon had done his civil engineering from the Annamalai University in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu. He had joined service as junior engineer in 1993, the APESA unit informed, and said his premature demise has caused an irreparable loss to the engineering community in the state.