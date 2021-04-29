3 days home isolation mandatory in Miao subdivision

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 28 Apr: Following serious concerns raised by various local organizations for stringent measures in respect of travelers coming from outside the state, Miao Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh on Wednesday issued an order making three days home isolation mandatory for all travelers entering Miao subdivision.

“Even if tested negative at the point of entry (PoE), all must undergo mandatory home isolation for three days and thereafter must again undergo testing for Covid-19,” the order reads.

“The person concerned will be allowed to move freely only after being tested negative,” the order said, adding that, “in case the person turns out to be positive, he/ she will be dealt with as per the standard operating procedures in place.”

Meanwhile, Miao Community Health Centre MO Dr H Jongsam informed that over 3000 people have so far availed the facility of free vaccination, of whom, only 600 to 700 people have taken both the doses.

Presently, there are seven Covid-19 active cases in Miao subdivision and owing to the surge, the Covid care centre in Miao has been designated for Miao, Kharsang and Vijoynagar.