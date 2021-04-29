State’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 966 as 165 new Covid-19 cases reported

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: The state’s Covid-19 cases tally is inching closer towards the one thousand mark as 165 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 966.

Of the 165 new cases reported, 32 are symptomatic.

Itanagar Capital Complex reported the highest 44 new Covid-19 cases, followed by 43 in Lower Dibang Valley and 13 in West Kameng.

Also, 17 patients were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Presently, Capital Complex has the highest 252 active cases, closely followed by Lower Dibang Valley which has 240 active cases. (see full bulletin)