Drug peddlers arrested in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 29 Apr: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Changlang police apprehended three drug peddlers in the last two days from the Margherita (Assam)-Changlang road.

On 28 April, on getting information about trafficking of contraband drug in the interstate border area of Assam and Arunachal, the ADS, led by Inspector CA Namchoom, laid an ambush at the 4 km point on the Margherita-Changlang (MC) road.

At around 7:40 pm, the suspected persons, who came on a motorcycle from Assam, were intercepted. During spot interrogation, the individuals were identified as Constable Mingsam Ngemu (29) of the civil police and one Mintan Khimhun (50).

A body search was carried out in the presence of Town Magistrate Goju Sikom, and pink powder in transparent plastic pouches, weighing approximately 35 gms and suspected to be contraband, along with two mobile phones were recovered from the duo’s possession.

In another incident, on 29 April, the same ADS got input about movement of one peddler from the Assam side. The ADS intercepted a person on the MC road. The individual has been identified as one Rengpa Mamai (35), who works in the education department as a teacher. Approximately 15 gms of pink powder, suspected to be contraband, were seized from his possession, and his mobile phone and motorcycle were also seized.

The man had earlier also been arrested under the NDPS Act.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that two separate cases have been registered at the Changlang police station under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on.