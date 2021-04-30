FCI to issue 8,400 metric tonnes rice to GoAP

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: A total of 8,400 metric tonnes of rice will be issued for Arunachal under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), informed the Food Corporation of India’s Itanagar regional office general manager in a release on Thursday.

The step has been taken following the government of India’s decision to allocate additional foodgrains free of cost @ 5 kg per person per month to poor sections of the society for two months, ie, May and June, under the PMGKAY, amid the Covid pandemic.

“This allocation is over and above the regular NFSA allocation. FCI, Arunachal Pradesh region has initiated the process for smooth implementation of the scheme through the state government. It will benefit around 8.4 lakh beneficiaries of Arunachal Pradesh,” the general manager said.