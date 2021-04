TEZU, 29 Apr: Sixteen units of blood were donated by volunteers during a blood donation camp organized at the zonal general hospital here by the Lohit district unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday.

The camp was organized in order to make blood available in the local area in the ongoing pandemic situation.

A large number of donors turned up at the camp, but only 16 units of blood were collected due to the limited capacity to store blood in the hospital’s blood bank. (DIPRO)